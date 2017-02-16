Both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will be on the court before the season comes to an end, according to Sixers head coach Brett Brown.
Simmons continues to slowly recover from a broken right foot and Embiid is dealing with a slightly torn meniscus.
Brown won’t commit to a timetable for either rookie.
Per the Philly Inquirer:
Brett Brown put that speculation to rest Wednesday. The Sixers coach was asked when Embiid was projected to return to the court. Wednesday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics at T.D. Garden marked the 11th straight game he has missed after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee on Jan. 20 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Embiid also has missed 14 of the last 15 matchups. An MRI exam revealed that he also has a slightly torn meniscus.
“I don’t know the timing,” Brown said. “But I do know that the thought is he’s going to come back and play. I don’t know the timing. That’s probably the thing that I am told, and the fans deserve to hear as much as anything that comment.”
The coach said the team would have a better idea of when the first overall pick in 2016 can debut after he participates in five-on-five scrimmages after the all-star break. […] “But I think the path right now is solid,” Brown said.
