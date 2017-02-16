Both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will be on the court before the season comes to an end, according to Sixers head coach Brett Brown.

Simmons continues to slowly recover from a broken right foot and Embiid is dealing with a slightly torn meniscus.

Brett Brown: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons will play this season https://t.co/5WUzgYJOFB pic.twitter.com/jTX3N5dLMP — Philly.com Sports (@phillysport) February 16, 2017

Brown won’t commit to a timetable for either rookie.

