Windhorst: Cavs Need To Deal Before Deadline Or LeBron Will Eventually Leave

by Alex Squadron February 07, 2018

The Cavaliers’ struggles continued Tuesday night, as they blew a 21-point lead against the Magic and fell to 30-22 on the season.

With the Feb. 8 deadline looming, Brian Windhorst of ESPN and multiple executives believe that Cleveland “should trade three or four players.”

If they do nothing, Windhorst explains, “it is essentially buying LeBron a plane ticket out of town.”

James will enter free agency this summer.

Who should the Cavs pursue if they wish to turn things around?

LeBron James: ‘I Would Never Waive My No-Trade Clause’

 
