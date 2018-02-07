LeBron James: ‘I Would Never Waive My No-Trade Clause’

by Marcel Mutoni February 07, 2018

LeBron James confirmed that waiving his no-trade clause is simply not an option.

James and the Cavs suffered their latest humiliation Tuesday night, a 116-98 road loss to the Orlando Magic, but LeBron says he is in Cleveland “for the long haul.”

LBJ will likely enter into free agency at season’s end, and there’s a growing sense that he’ll bolt from the Cavs for a second time.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I’m here for the long haul,” James said after a 116-98 loss to the Orlando Magic. “I’m here for this season right now, try to figure out ways we can still compete. I couldn’t give up on my teammates like that. I couldn’t do that. I just couldn’t do it.

“I owe it to my teammates to finish this season out no matter how it ends up. I would never waive my no-trade clause.”

There has been no indication publicly that [Dan] Gilbert wants to trade James, and a team official said last month James was the one player the Cavs absolutely would not deal.

