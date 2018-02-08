Report: Brook Lopez Won’t Seek Buyout From Lakers

Despite not being part of youth movement in Los Angeles, Brook Lopez reportedly wants to finish the season with the the Lakers.
According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Lopez will not seek a buyout.
As I said a little while ago on the Jump, source tells me that Brook Lopez wants to stay with the Lakers the rest of the year. There's still time for that to change, but if it holds, teams hoping he'd be available after a buyout will be disappointed.
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 8, 2018