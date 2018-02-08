Report: Brook Lopez Won’t Seek Buyout From Lakers

by Ryne Nelson February 08, 2018

Despite not being part of youth movement in Los Angeles, Brook Lopez reportedly wants to finish the season with the the Lakers.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Lopez will not seek a buyout.

 
