The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly “reluctant” to include guard Malcolm Brogdon in a potential deal for Eric Bledsoe.

According to Racine Journal Times‘ Gery Woelfel, Phoenix wants “a combination of players,” with Brogdon being “the major one.”

What are the Bucks willing to surrender as compensation for Bledsoe? According to several NBA sources, it would likely be a combination of players with reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon being the major one. […]

But sources claim the Bucks are somewhat reluctant to trade Brogdon, whose all-around game, unselfishness and maturity have meshed nicely with Antetokounmpo and Middleton.