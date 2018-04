The Chicago Bulls announced Monday that guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn have been shut down for the final five games of the season.

LaVine and Dunn have missed the Bulls previous 9 games as they deal with a sore knee and turf toe, respectively.

Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn are done for season, per Bulls. Not enough time/practices to get them in game shape. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 2, 2018

