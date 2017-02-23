The Bulls and Thunder have made a deal centered around Doug McDermott, Taj Gibson and Cameron Payne, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical:

Sources: OKC and Chicago are nearing agreement on a trade to send package centered on Cameron Payne for Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2017

OKC sending Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow, w/ CHI sending '18 second-round pick with McDermott and Gibson, sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2017

With McDermott, the Thunder add shooting to a roster that currently ranks 29th in the League in 3-point shooting percentage. McDermott is a career 40 percent 3-point shooter. For the Bulls, the addition of Cam Payne likely means that one of Michael Carter-Williams or Rajon Rondo will no longer be on the team next season. The Thunder will also receive a 2018 second-round pick.

