Former Lakers coach Byron Scott was fired only two seasons and 38 wins into his four-year contract as head coach last summer.

Scott still has a sour taste in his mouth from the way that former Lakers executive Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss cut ties with him.

Scott says he “felt betrayed, lied to and deceived” by the Lakers front office.

From the Orange County Register:

Scott said he “felt betrayed, lied to and deceived” by former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak and former executive Jim Buss. Though he had only two guaranteed years on his four-year contract, Scott contends that Kupchak and Jim Buss previously promised him they would exercise the team option for his third year. Scott also believes the Lakers used him to manage Bryant during his final seasons and farewell tour before making the coach a scapegoat for the franchise’s struggles.

Kupchak and Buss were ousted in February and were replaced by Magic Johnson and Rob Polinka.

