It didn’t take long for Magic Johnson to start calling the shots in Lakers Nation.

The organization canned longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, and removed Jim Buss from any basketball-related duties.

OFFICIAL: @MagicJohnson named President of Basketball Operations in front office restructuring. https://t.co/Zyz3HMbosr 1/2 pic.twitter.com/b8HezpW3Uc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 21, 2017

GM Mitch Kupchak has been relieved of his duties and Jim Buss will no longer be EVP of Basketball Operations. 2/2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 21, 2017

Johnson recently joined the Lakers as an advisor to team co-owner Jeanie Buss.

From the press release:

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said. “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new General Manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.” Regarding Mitch Kupchak, Jeanie Buss stated, “We are grateful for the many contributions Mitch has made to the Lakers over the years and we wish him all the best.” With regard to fellow owner and brother, Jim Buss, Ms. Buss said, “Jim loves the Lakers. Although he will no longer be responsible for basketball personnel decisions, he is an owner of this team and we share the same goal: returning the Lakers to the level of greatness our father demanded. Our fans deserve no less.”

