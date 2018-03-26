Kemba Walker Scores 11 of his 31 points in Overtime as Hornets Down Knicks

It’s March and “Cardiac Kemba” is back at it again. Kemba Walker and Knicks point guard Trey Burke, who scored 42 points, went at each other for five periods; however, it was Walker who stepped up when it mattered most as he scored 11 points in overtime to lead the Hornets to a 137-128 victory. Walker went 4-for-4 from the field and hit three 3s in the period as he brought his scoring total up to 31.

Walker also finished the night with seven assists.

Dwight Howard also chipped in 23 points and 13 rebounds.