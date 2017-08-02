Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony admitted that the last 12 months have been “an emotional roller coaster,” starting with the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Carmelo says the last year has been "an emotional roller coaster," but that he's at peace. Would not commit on if he wants to be in Houston. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) August 2, 2017

While in Baltimore to receive an the Medal of Honor from the mayor, Carmelo added that he’s “come to peace with kind of the situation I’m in.”

“An emotional roller coaster, an emotional roller coaster,” Anthony said of his last 12 months that started with an Olympic gold medal. “But I had to find peace. I had to come to peace with myself and come to peace with kind of the situation I’m in and kind of try to find happiness. “I kind of lost that a little bit, but I’m finding it now and it feels good.”

