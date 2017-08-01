According to the NY Post, the Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer in play for Carmelo Anthony‘s services, as the All-Star forward reportedly “only wishes to waive his no-trade clause” to join the Houston Rockets.

Here is our chance to hear Carmelo Anthony's side of the story since nearly four months ago https://t.co/hn7mETmy98 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 1, 2017

So far, the Rockets have yet to come up with a trade offer good enough for the Knicks to bite.

Mike D’Antoni’s brother, Dan, believes Melo and his former coach could make things work in H-Town: