Carmelo Anthony has reportedly tried to engage Knicks‘ management in talks regarding a buyout.
According to ESPN, Anthony’s preference is to stay in New York—but he’s legitimately considering leaving the Knicks.
The Knicks are still hoping to trade Anthony—who won’t waive his no-trade clause.
League sources: Carmelo Anthony's camp, while acknowledging Melo's preference to stay in NYC, has tried to engage the Knicks in buyout talks
— Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017
But league sources say that the Knicks have thus far resisted the idea of a Melo buyout that would clear the way for him to join the Cavs
— Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017
