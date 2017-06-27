Carmelo Anthony has reportedly tried to engage Knicks‘ management in talks regarding a buyout.

According to ESPN, Anthony’s preference is to stay in New York—but he’s legitimately considering leaving the Knicks.

The Knicks are still hoping to trade Anthony—who won’t waive his no-trade clause.

League sources: Carmelo Anthony's camp, while acknowledging Melo's preference to stay in NYC, has tried to engage the Knicks in buyout talks — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

But league sources say that the Knicks have thus far resisted the idea of a Melo buyout that would clear the way for him to join the Cavs — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

