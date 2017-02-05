Carmelo Anthony has admirably handled the trade rumors surrounding him. He hasn’t ducked the media like Phil Jackson has and, up until last night’s loss to the Cavaliers, has been putting up big numbers for the skidding Knicks. During yesterday’s game at the Garden, though, it appeared that the tension and noise may be starting to get to Carmelo a little bit.

Late in the first half and with the Knicks trailing 64-43, Carmelo went iso on the team’s final possession of the quarter and heard a smattering of boos from the crowd. After drawing a foul, Melo waved his finger at the fans and shook his head as he went to the line:

Carmelo Anthony wagging his finger at the fans booing him. pic.twitter.com/KSBlGRxHHy — NYK Insider (@NykInsider) February 5, 2017

Following the game, Carmelo was asked about the booing fans and said that “you are what the back page says you are.”

More from the New York Daily News:

“You are what the back page says you are. Fans read that. They react to that,” Anthony said. “I got to get in the gym. I got to get in the gym tomorrow and work on my shot. They won’t boo me.”

Melo also admitted that the current situation is “testing his will” but he is “still keeping it ‘Melo’:”

“I’m still keeping it ‘Melo.’ I’m still keeping it cool, man. It definitely kind of tests you and puts you to the test,” Anthony said. “And you have to dig deep within yourself to get through it on a day-to-day basis and figure out a way to still go out there and play at a high level every night and play hard and lead this team. That’s kind of where you have to dig deep at. And despite everything that’s going on — and I don’t want to say us — me, I think that’s testing me. That’s testing my will, that’s testing me as a human being. But it’s also making me stronger about this process.”

Related

Report: Cavs Have ‘No Interest’ In Carmelo Anthony