Carmelo Anthony is the NBA’s 64th best player, according to ESPN, a ranking Melo predictably took great offense to.

Can’t Make Sense Out Of Non Sense!

“A certain darkness is needed to see the stars.”@espn Don’t be so Blatant with the disrespect#LineEmUp pic.twitter.com/NIWiwL1RMj — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) September 12, 2017

Anthony, 33, called The Worldwide Leader’s opinion non-sensical.

The perennial All-Star was ranked 31st last year.

Per the NY Post:

Just last year, ESPN ranked Anthony at No. 31 on the same list. In the season that followed, Anthony posted nearly identical scoring statistics from the previous season — if not better. He averaged 22.4 points a game in 2016-17 compared with 21.8 the year prior, saw his 3-point percentage rise from .339 to .359 and shot virtually the same percentage from the field (.433 compared to .434). As his scoring remained about the same, his rebound and assist numbers dropped. Perhaps a source of Anthony’s discontent was a player ranked directly ahead of him. Slotting just in front of Anthony at No. 63 was Lonzo Ball, a rookie who hasn’t played a minute in the NBA. Other players who ranked ahead of the 33-year-old Anthony this year included the Pistons’ Avery Bradley (61), the Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon (56) and the 76ers’ Robert Covington (55).

Related

2017 SLAM TOP 50