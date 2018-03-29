Carmelo Anthony Guarantees a Playoff Spot for OKC

Carmelo Anthony is convinced the Thunder are playoff-bound despite a comically close race for the final five spots in the Western Conference.

Melo guarantees the Thunder will make the playoffs, and says that’s really what they’ve had their eye on all season: https://t.co/2upi1y5KSB — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 28, 2018

Melo last played beyond the final game of the regular season in 2013, and had grown sick of taking an early vacation.

OKC (44-31) currently holds the fourth seed, and five of their remaining seven games are against teams that would be in the postseason if it started now.

