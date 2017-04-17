Carmelo Anthony and wife La La Anthony may have separated after seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, La La has moved out and reportedly has her own place in New York City.

Carmelo and La La Anthony Separated https://t.co/0e1oSJIaa3 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2017

The news comes on the heels of Knicks president Phil Jackson stating last week that Carmelo “would be better off somewhere else.”

Sources close to the couple tell us the actress and NBA superstar are now living separately. La La moved out of the family home last week and has her own place in NYC now. Our sources say the split is still amicable. They were together just this past weekend at their 10-year-old son Kiyan’s basketball game.

