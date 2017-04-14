Two days after the Knicks completed their fourth consecutive losing season, Phil Jackson offered his strongest indication yet of an upcoming separation with Carmelo Anthony.

Asked directly whether he wanted Anthony back next season, Jackson said that the All-Star forward “would be better off somewhere else.”

Phil Jackson, asked if he wants Melo back, says Melo is a player who might be better off chasing a championship elsewhere. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 14, 2017

Here's Phil Jackson on Carmelo Anthony: "I think the direction with our team is that he would be better off somewhere else." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 14, 2017

“We’ve not been able to win with (Anthony) on the court at this time,” Jackson said. “I think the direction with our team is that he’s a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship. Right now, we need players that are really active, can play every single play defensively and offensively.

The Knicks will continue to look for trades this summer, and baring a sudden change of heart, Anthony will be on a different team next season.

RELATED:

Carmelo Anthony Says Knicks ‘Might’ Trade Him