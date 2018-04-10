Carmelo Anthony ‘Looking Forward to Not Planning Vacations’

by April 10, 2018
1,821

Carmelo Anthony’s five-year postseason drought is over.

Melo says he’s looking forward to not taking an early vacation for the first time since 2013.

The OKC Thunder clinched a playoff spot with Monday night’s 115-93 road win against the Miami Heat.

Per The Oklahoman:

“It feels good, man, kind of just to be back in that postseason mindset,” Anthony said. “Looking forward to not planning vacations. Even though I would love to be with my family, I think they understand that this is very important.”

With one game left to play, Anthony’s Thunder debut has not lived up to his regular-season standard. He’s scoring a career-low 16.3 points per game, the first time in his 15 career seasons that he’s failed to average at least 20. Anthony is shooting a career-low 40.5 percent from the floor.

Now, Anthony gets a chance to see what he can do in the playoffs, his first taste in five years.

“The decisions of wanting to come here to OKC, this was part of the reason,” Anthony said. “This was part of the bigger picture, that we all wanted to come together and have an opportunity to put a run together.”

