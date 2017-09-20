Carmelo Anthony reportedly no longer sees himself as a New York Knick.

According to Frank Isola of the Daily News, Carmelo has already mentally “moved on to Houston.”

Anthony’s camp is cautiously optimistic that a deal will be struck before Monday, and trying not to think about the potential media circus that will take place if Carmelo is still with the Knicks. […]

Mentally, Carmelo and his family have moved on to Houston. Reality is another story.

Hopefully, Mills and Perry will have the right answers when they address the media on Friday because the Carmelo issue isn’t going away until he goes away.