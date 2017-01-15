The Knicks season continues to slip away and Carmelo Anthony sounds like he’s getting fed up with Phil Jackson. Charley Rosen, a longtime Jackson confidant and co-author of a few of the Knicks team president’s books, wrote in an article for FanRag Sports that Melo has “outlived his usefulness in New York.”

When asked about the line following New York’s 116-101 loss in Toronto earlier today, Melo said that if that’s how “they” feel, then he and Phil Jackson should have a “conversation” about his status as a Knick.

From the New York Daily News:

“If that’s the case than that’s what’s coming from that side I guess it’s a conversation we should have. If they feel like my time in New York is over I guess that’s a conversation we should have.”

Melo was reportedly informed twice that the line was written by Rosen and not Jackson, but the Knicks star didn’t budge:

“Listen,” Anthony said, “if that’s what they feel…if that’s what’s coming from that side that’s what’s coming from that side. I haven’t thought once about that to be honest with you. I hear it. I hear all the rhetoric that’s going on out there and I still come to work every day and play and bust my ass and try not to worry about it.”

Anthony has a no-trade clause and reiterated that he does not intend to waive it at this time:

“I’ve never even thought about that,” he added. “I guess people are talking about it but it’s not something I’ve thought about so far.”

Jackson has not made any public comments about the Knicks and hasn’t been heard from since announcing on Twitter that he and Jeannie Buss were calling off their engagement.

