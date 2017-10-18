Former New York Knicks president Phil Jackson was so desperate to get rid of Carmelo Anthony, that Melo thinks the Zen Master was willing to trade the perennial NBA All-Star for a “bag of chips.”

A candid @NYTSports conversation with @carmeloanthony on the eve of his OKC debut against a certain team from NYC -> https://t.co/tGStT9je1N — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 18, 2017

Anthony says his son wanted him to join the Thunder long before OKC pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade this summer.

Melo expects to thrive in his new environment.

