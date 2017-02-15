Carmelo Anthony will replace an injured Kevin Love in the 2017 All-Star Game this upcoming weekend.

The Cavs announced on Tuesday that Love will miss six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The Knicks' Carmelo Anthony will replace injured Kevin Love as an Eastern Conference All-Star, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 16, 2017

For Anthony, the All-Star selection will be his eighth consecutive and 10th of his career.

