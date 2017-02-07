LeBron James and Kevin Love both vehemently denied that the former was willing to get rid of the latter in order to acquire Carmelo Anthony.

Quoting Winston Churchill, Love called the rumor a lie.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue, meanwhile, simply said that the All-Star forward isn’t going anywhere.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal:

“It’s trash. And the guy who wrote it is trash, too, for writing that, especially during the game like that,” James said following the Cavs’ 140-135 overtime victory against the Washington Wizards. The story broke during the game. “It’s always about outside noise and that’s just outside noise for us. We gotta focus on what needs to be done and that’s to continue to compete for a championship. And we got who we got. Our GM will do a great job of figuring out if we need something else, but right now we’re in a good place.” “We’re going to trade him tonight,” coach Tyronn Lue joked after the game. “Kevin should be happy that teams want him. But he’s not going anywhere.” Love called the report a lie and cited a quote he heard while watching the HBO show “The Crown.” […] “I’m on this team,” Love said. “I’m going to be on this team and we want to win with the guys that we have.”

