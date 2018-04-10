Carmelo: Thunder Players ‘Cool’ With Russell Westbrook Stealing Rebounds

Carmelo Anthony says Thunder players are “cool” with Russell Westbrook stealing rebounds.

At practice on Tuesday, Carmelo confirmed that Westbrook indeed “steals” boards from his teammates: “He steals (rebounds). He steals” (starting at 0:41):

Carmelo Anthony on Russell Westbrook’s rebounding, if he “steals” rebounds and if the team cares or not: pic.twitter.com/rtkbAmQjaI

You mentioned stealing rebounds, you kind of joked about it—

Carmelo: “He steals. He steals.” [Laughs]

How does the team feel about that?

Carmelo: “We got a defensive rebound. I don’t think nobody thinks twice about that. As long as we get the rebound, I don’t think we worry about that.

“Individually, we’re not like, ‘Damn, I got to get this rebound. I got to rebound more.’ As long as we get the rebound, we all cool with that.”