Carmelo: Thunder Players ‘Cool’ With Russell Westbrook Stealing Rebounds

by April 10, 2018
1,045
carmelo anthony russell westbrook steal rebounds

Carmelo Anthony says Thunder players are “cool” with Russell Westbrook stealing rebounds.

At practice on Tuesday, Carmelo confirmed that Westbrook indeed “steals”  boards from his teammates: “He steals (rebounds). He steals” (starting at 0:41):

You mentioned stealing rebounds, you kind of joked about it—

Carmelo: “He steals. He steals.” [Laughs]

How does the team feel about that?

Carmelo: “We got a defensive rebound. I don’t think nobody thinks twice about that. As long as we get the rebound, I don’t think we worry about that.

“Individually, we’re not like, ‘Damn, I got to get this rebound. I got to rebound more.’ As long as we get the rebound, we all cool with that.”

