With the additions of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered the year as a potential threat to the Golden State Warriors. A quarter of the way through the regular season and OKC sits at 8-12, good enough for ninth place in the West.

While talking to reporters at practice, Melo said that the start to the season “pisses us off” and that the team is “angry” over losing.

More from ESPN’s Royce Young:

“It pisses us off, it makes us angry when we’re not getting the results that we want. We’re putting in the work but we’re not getting the results, and I think that’s where the anger comes in at. We’re angry that we’re losing and we’ve got to stop that, but I’ve been on teams before we’ve dropped three, dropped four, dropped 10, dropped 12, and after a couple games the frustration level just gets higher and higher. And I wouldn’t say anybody’s frustrated in here.”

The Thunder have lost three straight and five of its last six. The team looks to get back on track tonight against the Wolves.

