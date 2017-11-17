Russell Westbrook says he wants to make sure Paul George and Carmelo Anthony are “comfortable” playing their game.

In contrast to his scorched-earth approach last season, Westbrook said he wants OKC’s big three to “play off each other.” From ESPN’s Royce Young:

It’s been a month for the Thunder’s trio of stars and so far, the results are very inconclusive: https://t.co/j3V1E5l3S7 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 17, 2017

“That’s a part of my job to make sure those guys are [comfortable],” Westbrook said. “Those guys are great players and my job is to make sure they’re comfortable, and in their spots, and comfortable with the things that best benefits their game.” […] “Whoever has it going, that’s where the ball’s going. We play off each other and figure it out. The game will tell you what to do.”

