Russell Westbrook says he wants to make sure Paul George and Carmelo Anthony are “comfortable” playing their game.
In contrast to his scorched-earth approach last season, Westbrook said he wants OKC’s big three to “play off each other.” From ESPN’s Royce Young:
It’s been a month for the Thunder’s trio of stars and so far, the results are very inconclusive: https://t.co/j3V1E5l3S7
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 17, 2017
“That’s a part of my job to make sure those guys are [comfortable],” Westbrook said.
“Those guys are great players and my job is to make sure they’re comfortable, and in their spots, and comfortable with the things that best benefits their game.” […]
“Whoever has it going, that’s where the ball’s going. We play off each other and figure it out. The game will tell you what to do.”
RELATED:
Carmelo Anthony: ‘We’ll Fit in’ With Russell Westbrook
Commentscomments powered by Disqus