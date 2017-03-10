While marveling at Dirk Nowitzki having joined the ultra-exclusive 30,000-point club, Carmelo Anthony knows he’ll need to play for a very long time if he hopes to match Dirk.

Melo told reporters that he’d like to reach the 20-season mark.

Carmelo wants to play 20 seasons in NBA https://t.co/1ecEvJk3al via @Newsday — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) March 8, 2017

Anthony, currently in his 14th year in the NBA, has poured in 23,952 points throughout his career.

