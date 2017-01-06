When things are going badly for the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony understands that he must shoulder the blame.

New York has lost six in a row, and Melo accepts that he must come up with answers and solutions.



#Knicks Carmelo Anthony on taking blame: "It is what it is. Regardless of what happens when we win, it's us. When we lose, it's me" — Fred Kerber (@FredKerber) January 5, 2017

The Knicks’ season had begun promisingly, but Kristaps Porzingis’ sore Achilles heel has caused him to miss three games in a row, and the situation has turned ugly.

Per the NY Daily News:

