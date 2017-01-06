When things are going badly for the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony understands that he must shoulder the blame.
New York has lost six in a row, and Melo accepts that he must come up with answers and solutions.
#Knicks Carmelo Anthony on taking blame: "It is what it is. Regardless of what happens when we win, it's us. When we lose, it's me"
— Fred Kerber (@FredKerber) January 5, 2017
The Knicks’ season had begun promisingly, but Kristaps Porzingis’ sore Achilles heel has caused him to miss three games in a row, and the situation has turned ugly.
Per the NY Daily News:
“When we win, it’s us. When we lose, it’s me,” Anthony said. “So I accept that.”
Whether or not the Knicks (16-19) dig themselves out of their hole and take advantage of the forgiving L-Eastern Conference, Phil Jackson has set the precedent that there’s reason for alarm. The Knicks last season owned the same record through 35 games, and Derek Fisher was fired about a month later while in the midst of a 1-9 stretch. Hornacek’s Knicks are 2-9 since Dec. 13.
So there’s plenty of blame to go around, but Anthony again finds himself as the scapegoat — even on the team’s network. […] “I always tell you it is what it is,” he said. “I’ve been telling you that since I’ve known you.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus