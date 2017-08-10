Earlier this week DeMarcus Cousins tweeted that he would love to play with Carmelo Anthony in New Orleans.

Facts — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) August 4, 2017

Sources tell the New York Post, however, that Carmelo will not waive his no-trade clause to join the Pelicans.

The Knicks have reportedly asked Carmelo to expand his “wish list” of teams, with the Pelicans, Cavaliers, Thunder and Blazers all anxiously waiting.

The Post reported last month the Pelicans would be interested in facilitating a three-team Anthony deal. According to an NBA source, New Orleans also would have interest in getting Anthony for its roster. Nevertheless, an NBA source told The Post that Anthony has told the Knicks he would not agree to waive his no-trade clause for New Orleans. According to the source, the Knicks are still hopeful Anthony eventually will expand his wish list beyond the Rockets — with the Trail Blazers, Cavaliers, Thunder and Pelicans holding interest.

RELATED:

Carmelo Anthony: Knicks Know ‘What I’m Looking for’