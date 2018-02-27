Cavaliers Ban Fan Who Shouted Racial Slur at Patty Mills

The Cavaliers have identified and banned the person who shouted racially charged insults at Spurs guard Patty Mills.

According to ESPN’S Dave McMenamin, the fan will be banned from Quicken Loans Arena for at least one year.

The Cavs have identified the person who heckled Patty Mills, according to a Cavs spokesman. He has been banned from Quicken Loans Arena indefinitely, with a review to come after a period of one year. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 27, 2018

Mills was at the free-throw line during San Antonio’s 110-94 win over the Cavs on Sunday, when the fan repeatedly shouted, “Hey Jamaica called, they want their bobsledder back!”

@KingJames am I the only one who heard this guy in the crowd yell “hey Jamaican dog they want their bobsledder back! Hey @Patty_Mills Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” 😳😠🙅🏾‍♀️ #SundayFunday ??? @NBA pic.twitter.com/RvHdu88Gzd — Zandra Ashley (@thats_Z_Truth) February 25, 2018

