Cavaliers Ban Fan Who Shouted Racial Slur at Patty Mills

by February 27, 2018
1,757
patty mills cavaliers fan

The Cavaliers have identified and banned the person who shouted racially charged insults at Spurs guard Patty Mills.

According to ESPN’S Dave McMenamin, the fan will be banned from Quicken Loans Arena for at least one year.

Mills was at the free-throw line during San Antonio’s 110-94 win over the Cavs on Sunday, when the fan repeatedly shouted, “Hey Jamaica called, they want their bobsledder back!”

RELATED:
Cavs Fan Yells Racial Slurs at Patty Mills

 
You Might Also Like
lebron james sixers billboards
NBA

LeBron James ‘Flattered’ By #PhillyWantsLeBron Billboards in Cleveland

44 mins ago
113
tyronn lue cavaliers predictable
NBA

Tyronn Lue Says Cavaliers Are ‘Too Predictable Offensively’

20 hours ago
931
NBA

Report: LeBron Initially Was Not Expecting Cavs To Make Big Deals At Deadline

1 day ago
3,328
NBA

Three Billboards In Cleveland Trying To Entice LeBron James To Join Philly

1 day ago
819
lebron popovich
NBA

LeBron James Calls Gregg Popovich ‘One Of My All-Time Favorite People’

1 day ago
1,987
NBA

LeBron James Says Refs Only Protect Shooters

1 day ago
927

TRENDING