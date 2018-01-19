In a potential win-now move, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly targeting Kings guard George Hill before the February 8 trade deadline.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, Cleveland is “expressing interest” in a trade for the 31-year-old veteran.

Sources: In effort to bolster backcourt, Cleveland emerges as interested suitor for Sacramento's George Hill. Story: https://t.co/weWWGfM43d

Cleveland has emerged as an interested suitor, with the Cavaliers pursuing Hill to potentially slide into a dual-guard role, starting at either backcourt position or playing as a reserve, league sources said.