The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly trying to acquire Bulls guard Jimmy Butler by orchestrating a potential multi-team trade.

Cleveland lacks the assets to meet Chicago’s high asking price, and have been looking for other teams to get involved. Per Marc Stein:

The Cavaliers, per league sources, have been working today on assembling multi-team trade scenarios to try to acquire Chicago's Jimmy Butler — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017

The Cavs obviously have to rope in at least one more team to provide the assets Chicago would surely demand but, sources say, are trying. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017

According to KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Phoenix Suns could be a potential third team in the Butler negotiations.

Suns would be possibility for 3rd team. https://t.co/9sxmioJYgO — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 19, 2017

