The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly trying to acquire Bulls guard Jimmy Butler by orchestrating a potential multi-team trade.

Cleveland lacks the assets to meet Chicago’s high asking price, and have been looking for other teams to get involved. Per Marc Stein:

According to KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Phoenix Suns could be a potential third team in the Butler negotiations.

