The Cavaliers have reportedly “fielded numerous calls” about the Nets’ 2018 unprotected first-round pick acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the Cavs could include the pick in a “major trade package” or eventually keep the potential top-5 pick.

As owners of Brooklyn’s No. 1 pick, which could be a top-five pick in next year’s draft, Cleveland has fielded numerous calls already about a potential trade. It could be a part of a major trade package for the Cavs later this year, or, conceivably, the Cavs could make that pick next June.

