The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly not involved in trade talks for Suns guard Eric Bledsoe.

According to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, Bledsoe doesn’t fit with the Cavs’ current roster.

Have the Cavs made a decent attempt/offer for Eric Bledsoe? Maybe Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic and a 2021 first-round pick?

Vardon: As of this writing, the Cavs are not in on Bledsoe, according to sources closes to the team and to Bledsoe, and the trade you suggested doesn’t make sense for the Cavs. None really do, so long as Thomas returns healthy and Rose is accountable all season.