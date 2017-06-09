Down 3-0 in the series, some probably expected the Cavs to just lay down in Game 4. Not the case.

They made a BIG statement in the opening quarter, erupting for an NBA Finals record 49 POINTS. Peep the highlights below:

Kevin Love led the way with 14, Uncle Drew added 11, and LeBron did it all with 8 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds.