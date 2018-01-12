The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly made Tristan Thompson available on the trade market.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the Cavs are willing to move Thompson in the “right deal,” specifically, in a trade for Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

Thompson, 26, is set to earn roughly $36 million over the next two seasons.

From Toronto, on the state of the Cavaliers. LeBron: "We all have to be held accountable. How hard we play…" https://t.co/YBFpVZWjUY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2018

As teams pick up trade activity before the trade deadline, the Cavaliers are shaping up to be perhaps the most fascinating contending team. […] Multiple NBA teams have cited Tristan Thompson as an asset Cleveland is willing to move in the right deal, such as one for the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

