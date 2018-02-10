Cavs GM On Deadline Moves: ‘I Wanted To Bring Some Excitement Back’

Prior the trade deadline on Thursday, the Cavaliers completed altered their roster, adding four new players (Rodney Hood, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance) and sending six elsewhere.

Cleveland general manager Koby Altman addressed the moves on NBA TV, explaining that he discussed them with LeBron James beforehand and ultimately “wanted to bring some excitement back” to his team.

“I think you always want to use LeBron James as a partner.”@cavs GM Koby Altman on @KingJames’ involvement in their #NBATradeDeadline decisions. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/IRnmm5In99 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 10, 2018

Through the first 50 or so games of the season, the Cavs struggled immensely amid rumors of dysfunction and chaos within the organization. Altman is hoping that their new look, which is younger and more athletic, can turn things around.

