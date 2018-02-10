Cavs GM On Deadline Moves: ‘I Wanted To Bring Some Excitement Back’

by Alex Squadron February 10, 2018

Prior the trade deadline on Thursday, the Cavaliers completed altered their roster, adding four new players (Rodney Hood, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance) and sending six elsewhere.

Cleveland general manager Koby Altman addressed the moves on NBA TV, explaining that he discussed them with LeBron James beforehand and ultimately “wanted to bring some excitement back” to his team.

Through the first 50 or so games of the season, the Cavs struggled immensely amid rumors of dysfunction and chaos within the organization. Altman is hoping that their new look, which is younger and more athletic, can turn things around.

RELATED
LeBron James On The New-Look Cavs: ‘It Should Be Fun’

 
You Might Also Like
lebron james new look cavaliers fun
NBA

LeBron James On The New-Look Cavs: ‘It Should Be Fun’

1 day ago
NBA

Agent: Isaiah Thomas ‘Not Coming Off the Bench’ for Lakers

2 days ago
NBA

Kyrie Irving on Cavs Trades: ‘I’m in Boston’

2 days ago
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Thanks the Cavs Following Trade to Lakers

2 days ago
NBA

Report: Cavaliers Trade Dwyane Wade To Heat For Second-Round Pick

2 days ago
NBA

Report: Rodney Hood, George Hill Traded To Cavs In Three-Team Deal

2 days ago

TRENDING