Report: Cavs Negotiated Kyrie Irving Deal ‘Entirely Without LeBron James’ Knowledge’

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly orchestrated the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston without consulting LeBron James.

According to The Athletic‘s Jason Lloyd, GM Koby Altman called LeBron after finalizing the trade and said, “It’s the best we can do.”

Via HoopsHype:

The [Kyrie Irving] deal was also completed without consulting James, one source with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic.

Altman called James when it was essentially done and informed him of what was happening. “It’s the best we can do,” Altman told James.

Twenty minutes later, the trade was leaked publicly, one source with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic. It had been negotiated entirely without James’ knowledge.