Dan Gilbert doesn’t think the Pacers came out on top when they sent All-Star forward Paul George to OKC.

The Cleveland Cavaliers tried hard but came up short in their effort to land PG13, and their owner thinks “Indiana could’ve done better than it did.”

Gilbert remains upset at not being able to pull off the blockbuster trade himself.

When I spoke to Dan Gilbert at Summer League, he asked me several times why Indiana would take the OKC deal. Clearly still bothering him. https://t.co/C13rgi0izh — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 26, 2017

