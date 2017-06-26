Prior to last week’s NBA Draft, Cleveland, Indiana and Denver reportedly engaged in talks centered around a potential three-team trade involving Paul George.

The negotations, which may or not have been serious, would have seen Kevin Love end up with the Nuggets.

Link to the latest co-scribed w/ @ChrisBHaynes on Cavs' pursuit of Paul George … and possibly Carmelo Anthony –> https://t.co/0Xwm1W6nbz — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 26, 2017

Reportedly, the Cavs would also be “leading contenders” for Carmelo Anthony‘s services should he extricate himself from New York.

Per ESPN: