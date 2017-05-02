The Cleveland Cavaliers reached out to Kevin Garnett about playing backup center in early March of this year.

Speaking to ESPN, Tyronn Lue said that the team contacted KG about coming out of retirement after the Cavs lost Andrew Bogut to a season-ending leg injury.

Lue revealed a dope exchange that he had with Garnett as he tried to convince KG to return.

“I was like, ‘Man, you should come back and play for me.’ He was like, ‘Man, you all have a lot going on over there.’ “That was before we hit our stride like we’re playing well now. He was like, ‘If you and [James] Posey were still playing, I would come.’ But he said, ‘But y’all are coaching and y’all are going through what you’re going through.’ He said, ‘Ah, I’m going to sit this one out.’ I said, ‘OK. We’ll call you next year.'”

