The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) has proven to be one of the best ways for young ballers to get their names out there.

Veteran Kevin Garnett is not a fan, however. In an interview with Kevin McHale on NBATV, KG went off on how AAU has ruined the state of the NBA. From his perspective, the high school league creates entitled kids. Here’s the full quote:

Kevin Garnett on how AAU has ruined the NBA because it's created entitled kids pic.twitter.com/M9kDuJCHsn — Jimmy Knutson (@JimmyKnutson) February 21, 2017

Our league now is at a point where you have to teach more than anything. AAU has killed our league. Seriously, I hate to even say this, but it’s real. From the perspective that these kids are not being taught anything. They have intentions and they want things, but the way they see it is not how our league works. You earn everything in this league. You’re not entitled to anything.

Is Garnett’s point valid?

