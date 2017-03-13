The Larry Sanders NBA comeback is complete—he reportedly has come to terms with the Cavs.

Larry Sanders has agreed on a deal to make NBA return with the Cavaliers, w/ likely 2017-18 option date, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2017

Sanders, 28, will undergo a physical today in Cleveland.

LeBron James is completely on-board with the signing of the defensive specialist, who hasn’t played since Feb. 2015.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal:

The 15th overall pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010, Sanders battled anxiety and depression after he was released by the Bucks on Feb. 21, 2015. James didn’t want to discuss Sanders’ off-the-court issues, but is ready to welcome him if that’s the option the Cavs’ choose. “An athletic big guy, incredible shot-blocking skills, anticipation around the rim, can finish around the rim and block shots and being able to guard perimeter guys as well,” James said. “With his hiatus, I don’t know what he was going through so I can’t comment about somebody’s personal life because I wasn’t a part of it. But it looks like he wants another opportunity and hopefully if we’re the team, hopefully we give him an opportunity. Why not? Everyone deserves a second chance and it look like he wants to get back to playing the game he loves and hopefully this is his destination. You don’t know how much you can get out of a guy that’s been out so long, but I’d love to see it. Why not?”

