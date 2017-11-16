Down 17 to the Warriors in the third quarter in Boston, the Celtics looked like a team that was finally going to lose, for the first time in almost a month. Then, they rolled off a 19-2 run to tie it up and, thanks to a pair of late Kyrie Irving free throws, shocked the defending champs to stretch their winning streak to 14 straight games.

With GSW taking a 10-point lead in the opening frame behind a strong start from Kevin Durant, the Dubs were poised to get out of Beantown with their 12th win of the season. Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kyrie wouldn’t let them.

Uncle Drew took off his legendary facemask at halftime and it seemed to energize Boston’s new point guard, who was the most aggressive guy on the court down the stretch despite going 4-for-16 from the field. The real stars of the night for Brad Stevens’ crew were Brown (22 points) and Horford (18 points, 11 boards), both of whom made plays all night on offense and got big stops/forced turnovers on the other end.

Boston can make it 15 wins in a row on Saturday when they head to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

