The Boston Celtics are reportedly once again attempting to acquire All-Star guard Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls.

After engineering a trade for the No. 3 pick with the 76ers, Boston has another future first-round pick (via Lakers, Sacramento or Philly) to include in a potential Butler deal.

From Steven A. Smith on First Take (starting at 1:37):

“The Boston Celtics are planning on acquiring Jimmy Butler. They don’t know if they will be able to. But their hope is to use the No. 3 pick [to] get themselves Jimmy Butler.” […] “The worst case scenario is they find themselves in a position to draft somebody like a Josh Jackson out of Kansas.”

