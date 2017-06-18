A day after initial reports that the Celtics and Sixers were in deep discussions for a trade centered around the number one overall pick, Markelle Fultz popped up on the Sixers’ Instagram page.

More reports from David Aldridge and The Vertical shortly followed that the framework of a deal had been agreed to. According to The Vertical, the Sixers will receive the first overall pick in 2017, and the C’s will get the third pick in 2017 and a first round pick in 2018. That first rounder in ’18 is via the Lakers, guaranteeing Boston at least two lottery picks in next year’s draft–they still own the Nets’ pick.

The Instagram picture of Fultz was posted after he quickly traveled to Sixers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey for a face-to-face meeting with their top brass. They wanted medical clearance on the 19-year-old point guard before agreeing to the deal, according to Aldridge.

Fultz averaged 23.9 points per game at the University of Washington in one season. He just signed a deal with Nike, which will pair him in Philly with Ben Simmons, another top Nike youngin’.

