The Boston Celtics are reportedly “keeping close tabs” on the Pelicans in order to make a potential run at Anthony Davis next summer.

According to Yahoo’s Chris Mannix, Boston will “make a strong run” at Davis if the Pelicans’ season goes south.

Davis is under contract until 2021, so Boston would have to give up a huge package of assets for the 24-year-old superstar.

From Yahoo:

Rival executives expect Boston to be keeping close tabs on New Orleans, which is entering a critical season. The Pelicans are committed to seeing if an Anthony Davis-DeMarcus Cousins frontcourt can work, but if the season goes awry, it’s widely believed the Celtics will make a strong run at Davis, who is under contract through 2020.

