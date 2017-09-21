Charles Barkley can’t believe the NBA is moving to drastically reduce the number of back-to-back games going forward.

Charles Barkley on extending season: "“I want to commend the NBA. You know, these poor babies can’t play back-to-back games." (cont). — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) September 20, 2017

Barkley continued: "Making $30-, $40-million a year. But we want to make it convenient for them … At $40M a year, we can’t stress ‘em out" — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) September 20, 2017

The Hall of Famer, naturally, refers to how back in his day players suited up in much rougher conditions.

Sir Charles thinks the League “caved in” to its stars.

