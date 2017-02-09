Charles Barkley isn’t backing down from current NBA players criticizing him.

As far as Sir Charles is concerned, today’s hoopers—such as Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green, who both backed up LeBron James’ scathing assessment of the Hall of Famer—are a bunch of “AAU babies.”

Charles Barkley labels Draymond Green, Dwyane Wade 'AAU babies' https://t.co/z6rzZD2XDJ pic.twitter.com/G18PuMgUzF — Sporting News NBA (@sn_nba) February 8, 2017

Barkley says they can’t handle his criticism.

Per Sporting News (via ESPN’s“Mike and Mike”):

“This new generation, they all stick together, they all play together, they’re all AAU babies,” Barkley said. “Any type of criticism directed toward them, they consider it hate. Even if it’s a fair criticism, they consider it hate. So, no, it does not bother me what the new generation thinks, to be honest with you. I know they all stick together, so that’s just part of it too.”

